Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.90 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 20,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Shares of XOM opened at $120.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $476.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

