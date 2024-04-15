DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $88.45 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

