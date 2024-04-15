DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.46.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Mizuho began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.