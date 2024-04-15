Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -557.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2,294.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $15,107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.