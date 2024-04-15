Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives $13.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DX. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -557.14%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

