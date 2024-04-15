Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. acquired 69,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,362,632.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,461,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,540,107.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE opened at $62.60 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

