Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EGLE opened at $62.60 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
