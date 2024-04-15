Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

