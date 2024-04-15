Eli Lilly and Company Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:LLY)

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a report issued on Friday, April 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $751.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $714.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $761.77 and its 200 day moving average is $654.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $367.35 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

