Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $159.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

