Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.
Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance
ENLV stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.02.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
