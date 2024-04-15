Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

ENLV stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

