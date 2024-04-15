Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFSC stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

