EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $135.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

