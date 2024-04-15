Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ReNew Energy Global Plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNW)

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of RNW opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.91. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.90 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

