Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.31 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.05.

FANG stock opened at $206.34 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

