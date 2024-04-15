Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $20.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.24. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $19.75 per share.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $491.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.67.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $471.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $243.67 and a 1 year high of $501.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,067,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,795,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,393,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

