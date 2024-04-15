Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $79.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will earn $79.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $79.34. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.21 per share.

EG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $361.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.21 EPS.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,804,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,064,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.