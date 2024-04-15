EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote
Insider Activity at EverQuote
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
EverQuote Trading Up 3.2 %
EverQuote stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $683.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.90.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EverQuote
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.