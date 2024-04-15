EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other EverQuote news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $161,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $161,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,242. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $683.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

