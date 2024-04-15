Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.41. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. Research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

