Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $120.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

