Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $120.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $476.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

