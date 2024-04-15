Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FANH stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $229.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.10.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

