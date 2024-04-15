Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FANH stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $229.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.10.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
