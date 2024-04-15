Financial Analysis: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) versus Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ)

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Electriq Power alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electriq Power and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A N/A -12.52% Fluence Energy -2.72% -11.18% -3.70%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Fluence Energy $2.22 billion 1.30 -$69.62 million ($0.53) -30.45

This table compares Electriq Power and Fluence Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electriq Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Electriq Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Electriq Power and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 1 2 14 0 2.76

Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $28.56, suggesting a potential upside of 76.92%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Electriq Power.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Electriq Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power

(Get Free Report)

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Electriq Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electriq Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.