Financial Review: Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) & Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Codexis alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Codexis and Golden Arrow Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 2 4 0 2.67 Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codexis presently has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 136.93%. Given Codexis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -108.69% -47.58% -28.46% Golden Arrow Merger N/A -23.97% -7.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codexis and Golden Arrow Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Codexis and Golden Arrow Merger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $70.14 million 2.88 -$76.24 million ($1.11) -2.59 Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Golden Arrow Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Codexis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Arrow Merger beats Codexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codexis

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes. The company's platform is also used for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. It has a collaboration agreement with Nestlé Health Science to develop CDX-7108 for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Golden Arrow Merger

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.