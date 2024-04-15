Financial Review: ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) versus AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AltC Acquisition and ENEVA S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for AltC Acquisition and ENEVA S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AltC Acquisition and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -88.20% 2.56% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENEVA S A/S beats AltC Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

