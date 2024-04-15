Financial Survey: American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) & U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Battery Technology and U.S. Silica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. Silica 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. U.S. Silica has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given American Battery Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$9.29 million N/A N/A U.S. Silica $1.55 billion 0.65 $146.93 million $1.87 6.90

This table compares American Battery Technology and U.S. Silica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

U.S. Silica has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -36.74% -29.04% U.S. Silica 9.47% 18.56% 7.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of U.S. Silica shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of U.S. Silica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats American Battery Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products. It also provides various grades of whole-grain round silica to the foundry industry; ground silica and industrial minerals products used for various products; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, the company offers transportation, equipment rental, and contract labor services. It serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing, building and construction products, chemicals, fillers and extenders, filtration, glass, sports, recreation, and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. in July 2011. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

