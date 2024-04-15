Financial Survey: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Medpace has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 15.00% 63.98% 19.02% OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

78.0% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Medpace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medpace and OneMedNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 1 3 0 2.75 OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medpace presently has a consensus target price of $382.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medpace and OneMedNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $1.89 billion 6.49 $282.81 million $8.88 44.48 OneMedNet $1.02 million 15.02 $340,000.00 ($0.19) -3.38

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medpace beats OneMedNet on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. In addition, the company offers bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

