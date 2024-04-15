First Bank (FRBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

First Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Creative Planning bought a new position in First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Bank by 403.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 476,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bank by 46.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.