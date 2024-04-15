First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) vs. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Critical Analysis

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Amerant Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $1.12 billion 1.81 $255.86 million $2.69 7.87 Amerant Bancorp $636.08 million 1.12 $32.49 million $0.97 21.80

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 22.94% 12.16% 1.54% Amerant Bancorp 5.11% 8.88% 0.68%

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerant Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bancorp. and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 1 0 2.33 Amerant Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.46%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Amerant Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, and office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment, as well as equipment and leasehold improvement financing for franchisees; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; lease and equipment financing services; and currency payments, foreign exchange hedging, and other advisory products. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; owner-occupied; single-family residential; commercial; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. It operates banking centers in Florida and Texas. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

