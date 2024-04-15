First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.09 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

