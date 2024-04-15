Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,555,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 1,744,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance
Fortnox AB (publ) stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Fortnox AB has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $7.22.
About Fortnox AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortnox AB (publ)
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.