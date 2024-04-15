Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,555,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 1,744,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

Fortnox AB (publ) stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Fortnox AB has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

