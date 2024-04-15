Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.72. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

