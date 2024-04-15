FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Theratechnologies Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:THTX)

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.42 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,906 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 791,411 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 710,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 244,096 shares in the last quarter.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

