FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Tilray Inc Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,381 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,362,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 620,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

