FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Vizsla Silver Corp. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Vizsla Silver Trading Down 4.1 %

VZLA stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.28 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.85. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 897,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth $7,275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 864,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 32,792.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,434,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,426,613 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

