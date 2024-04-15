FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Issued By Roth Capital

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amplify Energy in a research note issued on Friday, April 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday.

NYSE AMPY opened at $7.09 on Monday. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $280.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.86. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 122.36%. The business had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 217,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amplify Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

