FY2024 EPS Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Raised by Analyst

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of TSE TH opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$86.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$5.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.93 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 29.30%.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

