FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $7.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.