FY2025 EPS Estimates for Shattuck Labs, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:STTK)

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.95). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of STTK opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.11. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 5,268.44% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.