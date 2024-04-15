FY2026 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. Cut by Barrington Research (NYSE:HAE)

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a report issued on Friday, April 12th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2027 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

HAE stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

