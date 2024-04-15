Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Decreased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gartner by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $465.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.25.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

