Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Decreased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gartner by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Gartner stock opened at $465.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29.
Several research firms have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.25.
In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
