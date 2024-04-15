Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.27.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on Gibson Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.16. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.45 and a 1-year high of C$23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. Analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.