Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GILT stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $319.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.59. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

