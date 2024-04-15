Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of GILT stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $319.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.59. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gilat Satellite Networks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.