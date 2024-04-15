Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
AUMN opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.42. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.00.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.