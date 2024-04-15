Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AUMN opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.42. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

