Graypoint LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $90.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

