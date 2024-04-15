Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

