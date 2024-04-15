Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

