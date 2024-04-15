Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Nucor by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $194.53 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

