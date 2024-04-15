Graypoint LLC Buys 2,071 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 634,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

