Graypoint LLC Invests $320,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $128.11 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

