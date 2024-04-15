Graypoint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Shares of MO opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

